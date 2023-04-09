Millionaires managed to save a very difficult game against Medellín, which they subdued with patience, with the good hand of the coach from the bench and thanks to an extraordinary night by Daniel Cataño. The 2-1 this Saturday at El Campín returned the blues to first place in the League.

With a couple of weeks to prepare for his next game in the Copa Sudamericana, coach Alberto Gamero appealed to his main roster to begin to ensure qualification in the League and to be able to calmly dedicate himself to the international objective.

But Medellín seems to have found the formula to neutralize Millonarios in Bogotá. He had already given him a scare in the semifinal of the Colombian Cup last year, when he put him on the ropes and only a couple of geniuses from Mackalister Silva and Daniel Ruiz saved his way to the final. And then he questioned not only the classification of the second semester, but the future of Gamero, with a victory at the last minute on the penultimate date.

The law of the former: Andrés Cadavid marked Millos again

Millionaires had a very good 25 minutes from the start, but he did not know how to put the difference he was making on the field on the scoreboard. And Medellín, who had arrived shortly, found the goal in a charge from the side of Edwuin Cetré and a header from Andrés Cadavid, after 27 minutes. The former blue captain, who had been applauded in the warm-up, did not celebrate.

Andrés Cadavid put Medellín ahead. See also Michael Schumacher 'he is, but he is not': new revelation about the pilot's health Photo: Nestor Gomez – WEATHER

The goal did not go down well with Millonarios, who began to suffer not only because it was difficult for them to arrive, but because Medellín had its best minutes in the game after the 0-1 draw, in which it set the conditions.

The magical night of Daniel Cataño

Millionaires grabbed the ball from that moment and began to do damage. And in a mixture of fight and talent, Daniel Cataño stole a ball in a corner of the area and began to open up space to then put the ball in the center of the area and leave Cortés ready to beat goalkeeper Luis Erney Vásquez: the 1 -1 reached 13 in the second stage.

Daniel Cataño (10) had an extraordinary match against Medellín. Photo: Nestor Gomez – WEATHER

Gamero saw that he could win the game and moved the roster successfully: he began to play with wingers with the entry of Jader Valencia, to complement what Óscar Cortés was doing on the other flank, and refreshed the recovery zone, with the entry of Stiven Vega and Juan Carlos Pereira by Daniel Giraldo and Larry Vásquez. Valencia replaced Silva, who did not have a good game.

Added to this was a disputed decision by referee Jhon Hinestroza, who sent off Cadavid for a double yellow in minute 75, for a tackle on Leonardo Castro. The video appears to show that he did not touch it. It should be remembered that the VAR cannot intervene when the expulsions are for double yellow.

Valencia, who was returning from injury, defined the game after another brilliant play by Cataño, this time from the left, to put in a precise cross that the blue attacker finished off with a header, in the 88th minute.

Celebration of Millionaires against Medellín. Photo: Nestor Gomez – WEATHER

The talent of Cataño, who is going through a great moment, and Gamero’s hand with the changes, allowed Millonarios to reach 24 points and return to first place in the table, where they will finish at the end of the day, since Chicó and America postponed their match. Millos closes a round week.

Jose Orlando Ascencio

sports deputy editor

@josasc

More sports news