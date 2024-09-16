Millonarios still has ups and downs, but it seems, little by little, to be recovering the elements of the game that led it to fight for titles in recent tournaments. This Sunday, they once again showed flashes of good football and beat 1-3 one of the teams that usually gives them trouble, although this version of La Equidad may be one of the weakest in recent times.

In a championship disrupted by the large number of postponed matches, Alberto Gamero’s team returned to the top eight of the League, although there are rivals who have up to four games in hand, such as Santa Fe, which was just behind in the standings.

Millonarios quickly found the formula to avoid suffering against La Equidad, as they usually do every time they step on Techo. In a rebound after a corner kick, at 18 minutes, Daniel Cataño returned the ball to the area and Leonardo Castro broke a streak of 551 without scoring goals in the League with a header.

Leonardo Castro Photo:Millonarios FC

Then, at 35 minutes, Félix Charrupí put a ball into the area and there, Jhon Córdoba managed to touch it and beat goalkeeper Washington Ortega, in a 0-2 that, up to that point, was more than fair.

John Cordoba Photo:Millonarios FC

La Equidad showed a little pride and scored 3 minutes into the second half, in a play in which Millonarios marked very poorly on a corner kick. Martín Payares beat Stiven Vega and scored the 1-2.

Gamero refreshed the team with Mackalister Silva and Daniel Ruiz, in place of Cataño and Charrupí, and with them, he regained control of the match and could have even increased the lead. And he did so in the last play of the match, at 90+3, when Ruiz recovered the ball, set up a counterattack, joined Santiago Giordana and fell into the area, where he passed to Ortega for a well-worked and deserved 1-3.

Jose Orlando Ascencio

Sports Deputy Editor

@josasc

