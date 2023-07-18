Millionaires debuted this Saturday in the second semester tournament, with a goalless draw on their visit to Deportivo Pasto, but the memories of the number 16 star, achieved on June 24 at El Campín after defeating Atlético Nacional on penalties, are still more alive than never.

In the environment of the Bogotá fans, that night in which the cry of champion was heard again in El Campin is still present. Not surprisingly, the dynamic proposed by David Mackalister Silva last Saturday to edit a photo of the final was a trend.

And now, the Millonarios final against Atlético Nacional is echoing again. But not because of emotionality but because of a new sanction against Millonarios, after the punishment already imposed by the Major Division of Colombian Soccer.



This time, the sanction comes from the Bogotá Mayor’s Office and affects the fans.

(You can read: Rigoberto Urán: emotional image with his family after a hard fall in the Tour de France).

Fans of Millionaires, sanctioned by the Bogotá Mayor’s Office

Daniel Giraldo (left), Millonarios player. Photo: Millionaires Press Office – Jaiver Nieto. TIME.

The District Commission for Safety, Comfort and Coexistence for Bogotá Soccer decided to sanction “the soccer organizations of Millionaires (Blue Rain, Blue Commands and traditional eastern and western bars, except the eastern-south sector.”

The punishment of the Mayor’s Commission, according to its report, occurred for “the entry, use and activation of gunpowder” on June 24.

The sanction is based on the prohibition for the entry of “rags and / or flags” for three dates. In addition, the report says, fans “must post campaigns on social networks with messages related to the invitation not to use gunpowder inside the stadium.”

Likewise, “they must carry out an educational campaign led by the traditional bars in the Simón Bolívar hospital within a period of no more than 2 months.”

(Also: Gerard Piqué “neglected” his children and Shakira traveled to Barcelona: a new controversy broke out).

SANCTION: due to the gunpowder thrown during the final vs. Nacional, the 4 stands of El Campín will be sanctioned with rags and flags for 3 dates (Pereira, Tolima, O. Caldas).

In this order of ideas, the party would return on date 8 vs Nacional 👀 pic.twitter.com/IxEi8FlmLy – Millionaires FC (@Millos_FC) July 17, 2023

Santa Fe was also punished

Coach and fan of Independiente Santa Fe. See also King Salman: national holiday in Saudi Arabia for 2-1 against Argentina! Photo: Santa Fe Press Office. Sergio Acero. TIME.

For the same reason, but within the framework of the women’s final, Independiente Santa Fe will have a sanction date for rags and flags for the “Santafereña Community” and three punishment dates for the “La Colorada de LGARS patch”.

More news

SPORTS