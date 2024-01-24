Millionaires had a great start to the season after beating 5-0 Medellin. The capital's residents are preparing to face the Super League final against Junior from Barranquilla and announced a surprise before the game in the stadium Nemesio Camacho El Campín.

This Wednesday, the 'ambassador' fans became excited again after the images of the new 2024 jersey of the Bogotá team were officially revealed. A t-shirt with details that recall great memories.

Images of the game between Millonarios vs Medellin today, January 21, 2024. PHOTO MAURICIO MORENO EL TIEMPO CEET Photo: MAURICIO MORENO THE TIME

“History and passion in every thread with the new Ambassador's shirt. Wear the new Millonarios FC home shirt with pride!” the capital team wrote on their social networks.

The new Millonarios 'skin' will have a striking design with a blue tone that predominates in the clothing and is little darker than the traditional one.

The gold color would once again take center stage in the new blue uniform. It already did so in 2011, when the stripes of the clothing supplier and the shield changed from white to that tone. Even the second kit had gold as its main color.

The gold will not be as intense as the one used in 2011 and 2012 (a shirt that was never officially released because the shipment was stolen), but it will stand out much more on the uniform due to the contrast with the darker blue. The three stripes will continue on the shoulders and sleeves.

The collar of the shirt will also be blue and will be round again, something that has not happened since 2018, precisely the last time Millonarios played the group stage of the Copa Libertadores.

The jersey will also have a background texture, as three of the four most recent ones (dots in 2019, uniform spots in 2022, and diagonal lines this year) will be some sort of hexagons. The shorts will be white and the supplier's stripes will also be gold.

It should be remembered that the tone of the main clothing has changed a lot in recent years, from a very light one in 2017, reminiscent of the 60s and 70s, to a very dark and deep one in the late 90s and early 2000s.

