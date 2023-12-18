Millionaires is looking for a renewal in its staff and wants to reinforce several positions that have shown weakness in this half of the year. The Bogotá club wants to have a squad at the height of the Libertadores Cupa competition in which they will be in from the group stage.

The team, which was champion in the first half of the year, was left with the bitterness of not having been able to qualify for the League final in the second tournament of the year. Nor could he retain the title of the Colombia Cup.

The accumulated fatigue of the entire year took its toll on the squad; for this reason, Alberto Gamero has demanded hierarchy reinforcements to face the four tournaments of 2024: League, Cup, Super Cup and Libertadores.

The club began to design its plan for next year, and has already made decisions regarding player departures. Last week he confirmed that the players Klíver Moreno, Juan Moreno and Juan David Torres They left the Ambassador team after the end of the contract.

This Monday it was revealed that another name is about to confirm his departure. According to information from journalist Pipe Sierra, Elvis Perlaza is not going to renew the contract with Millonarios and will leave the team in the next few days.

The right-back did not reach an agreement to renew a contract that expires on December 30. Besides, Millonarios is hurting the market to bring in one between Yerson Candelo and Delvin Alfonzo, footballers who play in that sector of the field.

On the other hand, the aforementioned journalist announced that Elvis Perlaza is in talks with Independiente Santa Fe to become a Cardinal player for the 2024 season.

🚨 EXCL. Elvis Perlaza (34) will not continue in #Millionaires and is very close to becoming a new player #Santa Fealready has an offer for him to sign until December 2024 🔴⚪️ 👀 The full-back will not remain in the 'ambassador' because they will not extend their relationship pic.twitter.com/aXFjW0ShR7 — Pipe Sierra (@PSierraR) December 18, 2023

