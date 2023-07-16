millionaires debuted their League title with a draw on their visit to Deportivo Pasto, 0-0, this Saturday in the first matchday of the second semester championship, at the Libertad stadium.

The blue team came out to face this new League with novelties, such as the approach with a line of five defenders, with three central defenders: Vargas, Llinas and Arias. Pasto, aware that this was a new scheme in Millos, tried to attack and take advantage.

One of his best opportunities was when Daniel Moreno he won the duel against Samuel Asprilla, who was the winger, and diagonally to the goal he took a strong cross shot that could have been a pastuso goal, but it went slightly wide.

Millonarios responded and had the goal in a great opportunity for direct play, with a cross and a header from Leonardo Castro that goalkeeper Diego Martínez miraculously saved, almost on the goal line, when 37 minutes into the first half.

After the first half there was a disputed action and it was due to a handball in the Malagón area, which the referee declared a penalty, but the VAR indicated the error and it was not charged. Pasto had another option with a strong shot from Jhon Valencia, who found space but defined from above.

The second part started with intensity, Pasto arrived, Millonarios responded. The ambassadors had the clearest, and it was when Cataño preferred to face and dominate than finish off and let the opportunity slip away.

Millionaires, who did not have much rest from one tournament to the next, opened with a valuable draw away from home.

SPORTS