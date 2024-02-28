Millonarios went on red alert. He forgot to win. The triumphs were consolidated. He doesn't score goals. He doesn't react. It's not Millionaires. He entered a dangerous rut ​​and has a hard time getting out and taking a breath. Now they lost in El Campín, in their fort, against Once Caldas, 0-2, on the ninth round of the League.

The executioner was the one most expected to be the executioner. He was Dayro Moreno, the scorer who seeks to be the top scorer in Colombian soccer and who had a party in Bogotá. And Millonarios knew it, that he couldn't neglect it, but the scorer was accurate: a spectacular assist and a penalty goal. With that, he accomplished his task and left the blue fans in awe.

Millonarios came out to play with the firm decision to shake it off, to return to the path of triumph, to its recent past, to glory, to defend its house with honors. “We are Millionaires,” was their battle cry at the opening whistle. But his good intentions remained at that. They didn't come to reality. The team, once again, saw itself without clarity, without definition. With the front arch closed with padlocks and thick chains.

Images of the game between Millonarios and Once Caldas for the Bet Play league at the Nemesio Camacho El Campin stadium, today February 27, 2024. Photo MAURICIO MORENO EL TIEMPO CEET @mauriciomorenofoto See also Lecce, Baroni: "Lack of serenity takes away our offensive lucidity"

Once Caldas played an intelligent game. With fast attacks, long passes and good definition, he finished off his rival.

Dayro started the white party. Millonarios attacked with his touch ineffectively. He lost the ball, it fell to Dayro who, with an exceptional outlook, took off a marker and threw a long, luxurious, three-fingered pass to his teammate. Vladimir Arcewho faced the goalkeeper Novoa and in order not to disappoint Dayro and not damage the genius, scored in a great way to make it 1-0, in 20 minutes of play.

Millonarios remained cold, paralyzed, incredulous. Gamero, on the side, couldn't believe it. How they scored that goal. However, the team went for the tie, they looked for it, they tried, Giordana was close with a header, Alfonzo tried with two good missiles that did not find the target. Millonarios lost the first half with the ball at their feet, without definition.



In the second half the dynamic was the same, the blue team in control, the white team waiting. Plotting something else. Leo Castro He had two opportunities to score, it didn't go in, it doesn't go in, neither for him nor for anyone else. The bad streak is general in the team. The entrance of Daniel Catano It gave him some light, but the tying goal did not come.

And that was where the team was, desperate, with anguish on the technical bench and discomfort in the stands, when Once Caldas hit again. Alfonzo naively brought down Araujo in the area: penalty. Dayro grabbed the ball, like the scorer that he is, the scorer who does not fail, and finished off with coldness to make the final 0-2 and in the process get closer to the historical record of goals in Colombia: 223 goals, one behind Sergio Galván. White celebrates; Millions, on maximum alert.

PABLO ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@PabloRomeroET

