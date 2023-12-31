The Argentinian German Cano This Sunday he became the new 'King of America' after being the footballer with the most votes in the 38th edition of the traditional survey by the Uruguayan newspaper El País, which chooses the best footballer on the continent in the season. But there were also other awards with the club's prominence Millionaires from Colombia.

Millonarios was chosen as the best team in Colombia, after winning the star in the first half of the year and having maintained its consistency throughout 2023. That is why it received the most votes.

But there were more recognitions for the ambassador team, as they also won the award for best player of the year and it went to the captain David Mackalister Silvawho beat players like Carlos Bacca, scorer of the second semester.

Photo: Sergio Acero Yate. TIME

As if that were not enough, Millonarios also celebrated the award for the best coach of 2023 in Colombia, and it went to the professor Alberto Gamero.

The journalists in charge of voting in the traditional survey of the Uruguayan newspaper bet all their cards on the blue team's annual campaign, despite the fact that it could not retain the title of the second semester.

The only award that did not go to the blue team was that of the best Colombian player of 2023, which went to Catalina Usme, from América de Cali.

During the survey, the journalists also chose the best eleven on the continent, which was made up of the goalkeeper Sergio Romero; the defenders Luis Advincula, Gustavo Gómez, Nino and Joaquín Piquerez; the midfielders Jhon Arias, André, Nicolás de la Cruz and Alan Patrick; and the attackers Luis Suárez and Germán Cano.

The 'King of America' award has been given by the newspaper El País since 1986 and, since that moment, the footballer who has stood out the most is the Argentine Carlos Tévez, who won it three times. Carlos Valderrama, Juan Sebastián Verón, and Neymar conquered it in two.

PABLO ROMERO

SPORTS

