Bogotá dressed in blue to experience a historic final between Millonarios and Atlético Nacional, two greats of Colombian soccer. The Paisa team, although they started winning the game with a goal from Jefferson Duque, could not maintain the advantage. The blue tied it with a goal from defender Andrés Llinás and the title was defined from penalties.

The tie-break from the penalty spot shone more due to the lack of definition of the collectors and the ability of the goalkeepers, especially that of Álvaro Montero, who was a figure. By National Athletic the experienced Dorlan Pabón, Cristian Zapata and Jarlan Barrera failed; Jader Valencia and Luis Carlos Ruiz missed for Millionaires.

Penalties are usually a ‘lottery’ in soccer, but now it is common for goalkeepers and team video analysts to study the charges of their rivals to try to have better luck in this type of definition. The final between ‘blues’ and ‘greens’ was no exception.

A ‘ball boy’, key in the Millionaires title

As could be seen in El Campín, goalkeeper Kevin Mier carried a towel with information about the Millonarios kickers. Moments prior to the first charge that Jader Valencia would waste for the ‘Ambassadors’, in several videos captured by those attending the stadium You can see the moment in which the local bank gives instructions to a ball boy, who immediately runs towards the north goal where the Nacional goalkeeper was located.

Once the penalty kick is taken, This young man throws himself in the towel, grabs it, and runs away from the scene.. Seconds later, Kevin Mier realizes the fact and looks towards the place where the ball boys are located looking for an answer. Of the five penalties that Millonarios took, Mier was only able to save one, that of Luis Carlos Ruiz.

Pure folklore in yesterday’s penalties between Millonarios and Nacional. Millos’ bench realizes that Kevin Mier, Nacional’s goalkeeper, has a towel with information on where the rival kickers shoot. They tell a ball boy to go and take it off and he complies… pic.twitter.com/yvIyjRzc4P – Central Judge (@Juezcentral) June 25, 2023

🔵 Alejandro Correales, tactical analyst, and César Castro, video analyst of #Millionairesthey put Álvaro Montero where to launch himself to save the penalties in the water bottle 👀 They studied the opponents based on speed, the steps they take and the situation of the match pic.twitter.com/lkHgoaDgaZ —Pipe Sierra (@PSierraR) June 25, 2023

SANTIAGO PABON

SOCIAL MEDIA JOURNALIST

