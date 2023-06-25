Millonarios makes a decision about the future of Gamero: does the final with Nacional influence?

The swollen of millionaires He wonders in the preview of the grand final this Saturday if the continuity of the coach Alberto Gamero It depends on the title against Nacional. Everything seems to indicate no. The albiazul board would have made clear its intention to renew his contract regardless of what happens in the final.

The two most historic clubs with the largest fans in the country meet for the BetPlay I-2023 League title.

Gamero, is he going or staying?

In the midst of the tension generated by the definition of the title, it was learned that Alberto Gamero is still in the plans of the albiazul club. It should be noted that two years ago its last renewal was given and it did so until December 2023.





The journalist Alexis Rodríguez, from Win Sports, confirmed from the Millonarios concentration that the club’s president, Enrique Camacho, assured that Gamero’s renewal is on the right track and that both parties want to continue. The future of the samarium technician in the institution does not depend on winning the title this Saturday.



“A few moments ago, the President of Millionaires came in and made something clear, the renewal of Professor Gamero, regardless of what happens today, is ready. Enrique Camacho says that the teacher also wants to renew. A piece of peace of mind for this process that has already been going on for three years.” , mentioned the journalist.

FOOTBALL REDACTION

