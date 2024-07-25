Neither a full house nor the presence of ‘Tiger’ Radamel Falcao García were enough for Millonarios to win the match against Atlético Nacional, a match apart for its fans.

According to the criteria of

Defensive errors and the expulsion of Iván Arboleda cost Alberto Gamero’s team dearly, who fell 1-2 this Wednesday at El Campín.

Goals by Joan Castro and Edwin Cardona gave Nacional the victory and first place in the BetPlay League, in an early match of the sixth date, due to the holding of the U-20 Women’s World Cup.

While Millonarios fans left the stadium beaten and criticized the performance of referee Nicolás Gallo, The Greens not only took it upon themselves to blame the victory, but also took advantage of the opportunity to publish memes about the matter.

Nacional will face Once Caldas this Saturday in Manizales, while Millonarios will visit Alianza in Valledupar.

The best memes of Nacional’s victory against Millonarios in El Campín

More Sports News