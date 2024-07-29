With Falcao and without Falcaoas this Sunday, Millonarios gave another example of its stagnation in play. With or without Llinás, the central defenders make repeated errors like those repeated yesterday by Mosquera and Vargas, which cost the two goals of the defeat against Alianza in Valledupar, which turned the score around.

Millonarios is playing a ‘little football’ of possession without depth. It has no teeth. And at the back, as I said, the team is insecure, a slow and clumsy sieve through the middle. Its full-backs are limited and are going through a very low period. And from the bench, well, they don’t invent anything, there are no formulas.

Millonarios and their football slump

This football slump was excused from within in the last League due to injuries and what was popularized in a simplistic way in a so-called short roster, being the same one that had won the title in July 2023 against Nacional, reinforced with new full-backs and a new nine.

Now, the team is stuck in a game without teeth in creation and attack and without strength to tackle and security at the back. And mind you, despite having wing players, it is a slow team, very slow. It’s that simple, without any tangles. The penalty that gave Alianza the win is a gift, a kick from an amateur player.The penalty in the last defeat against Nacional was just as clumsy.

I insist on this point: there is no greater inventiveness on the technical bench: the only variant is to play with one striker or with two. That is, roughly speaking, with Falcao or without Falcao.

Millos’ ‘little football’

I was reminded of the statement made by coach Alberto Gamero before the match, in the pre-match statement that coaches give before the official TV broadcast: “We want to have the ball, not run after it,” and I felt that this is the origin of the ‘soccer’ that Millos has been showing for a while. They have the ball slowly, without generating much risk. They have it and that’s it… To top it off, they give away the ball with poor passes and make mistakes in marking that cost goals against.

Millonarios played badly against Medellín and Giordana won the raffle ticket for the draw in the last minute. He covered up the terrible game. Against Bucaramanga they were trying to break a coconut with a nail clipper, but the coconut broke only when a free kick fell from the top, hit the barrier and went in as a near own goal. Another dull game.

Against Nacional, they lost in Bogotá and swept the bad game under the rug by being sent off early, one less from the 19th minute in a game in which Nacional, who without playing well, never suffered, was never really outplayed and who after the 1-1 barely pressed the accelerator and caused the winning penalty in a blunder by the defense. And now, Alianza, which is a ‘poor, but honest’ team, turned the score around by running and insisting: Millos played as badly as in Medellín.

At the end of Sunday’s horrible game, Gamero insisted on his point in the press conference: “We gave them the ball. We had better possession and conceded two naive goals. We didn’t use the ball well. In the first, Vargas didn’t even look at the ball and he uncontrolled Mosquera, and in the second, we had four of our players for one of theirs and we committed the penalty.”

Millonarios, with or without Falcao, with or without Llinás, with or without Montero, has been stuck and has not played well for a while. And it limits itself to playing a dull, very slow football, of having the ball for the sake of having it, without creating anything other than concern…

