Millionaires has had to appeal to its entire roster and even players from the lower divisions to face both the League, in which it is already in the semi-final home runs, such as in the Colombia Cup, in which they will play the final against Atlético Nacional.

The injuries, suspensions and calls of the blue players to various teams in Colombia and abroad have forced the coach Alberto Gamero to stretch the squad.

Millos is the team that has used the most footballers this semester: 34. among them, seven aged 20 or younger: Nicolás Arévalo, Sander Navarro, Juan Esteban Carvajal, Beckham Castro, Samuel Asprilla, Neiser Villarreal and Jhoan Hernández.

Now, when the final stretch is approaching and Gamero seemed to have his complete team for the finals, two important casualties appear for the first leg of the Colombia Cup final and for the second date of the home runs, in which he will face America in El Campín.

The first was known on Thursday, when the coach of the Colombian National Team, the Argentine Néstor Lorenzo, called up goalkeeper Álvaro Montero for the matches against Brazil and Paraguay, in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

Montero was already a starter in the match against Ecuador in Quito, in which he replaced Camilo Vargas, who had been sent off in the match against Uruguay in Barranquilla. The blue goalkeeper played the last minutes of the match at the Metropolitano.

Juan Pablo Vargas, again, summoned in Costa Rica

The second was confirmed this Friday. The new coach of the Costa Rica National Team, the Argentine Gustavo Alfaro, called the central defender Juan Pablo Vargas for his first two games in charge of the team, against Panama, in the Concacaf Nations Cup.

These matches will be played on November 16, in San José, and on the 20th of the same month, in Panama City, which takes Vargas out of the first leg of the Colombia Cup final, against Nacional, which will be on November 15. November, and the match on the 19th, against América in Bogotá.

Vargas has played 12 of Millonarios’ 20 games in the League this semester. The Costa Rican has just renewed his contract with the club.

