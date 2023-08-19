Saturday, August 19, 2023
Millonarios loses another key piece for the League and the Colombian Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 19, 2023
in Sports
Millonarios loses another key piece for the League and the Colombian Cup

Millionaires and Alberto Gamero

Millionaires and Alberto Gamero

Photo:

TIME and Dimayor

Millionaires and Alberto Gamero

Alberto Gamero, the team’s coach, confirmed the loss of one of the team’s references.

After winning the Colombia Cup last year and the League in the first semester, Millonarios seeks to defend the two titles in the remainder of 2023. But now, coach Alberto Gamero lost another important piece on the payroll.

Millionaires had already suffered the loss of Óscar Cortés, who was sold to Lens de France, and also lost one of the most experienced players on the squad, right-back Elvis Perlaza, due to injury.

Now, Gamero loses another player that he had just recovered for the squad and who at the time became one of the most important on the team.

This is midfielder Steven Vega, who was injured on Wednesday, when Millonarios drew 0-0 against Bucaramanga at the Alfonso López stadium, thus qualifying for the quarterfinals of the Cup.

Steve Vega

Steven Vega, Millionaires player.

Gamero, in a conversation with El Alargue, from Caracol Radio, confirmed the seriousness of Vega’s injury: he suffered a fracture in his right fist and that will force him to undergo surgery.

Vega had overcome a cruciate ligament injury


Vega, 25, had returned to the fields on April 4, precisely, against Bucaramanga as a visitor, after almost a year off due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury. from one of his knees.

Now, the medical report is awaited to find out his final recovery time and to find out if it is enough for him to play again before the end of 2023.

SPORTS

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

