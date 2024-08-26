Millionaires He returned to play after 23 days, but Eagles received it and won 2-1. which takes it to position number 12 in the Colombian football league table, while the Once Caldas beat Jaguares 2-0 and is the leader of the tournament.

John Emerson Cordoba He put the team ahead Alberto Gamero In the 9th minute, Guillermo Celis tied the score in the 39th minute and Jorge Luis Ramos in the 73rd minute gave the home team the victory.

Millos is now 12th in the table with just 7 points, while Águilas Doradas is seventh tied at 11 points with the Junior.

Another of the important duels of the date was that of Tolima and Junior from Barranquilla, in which the Shark won 0-1 and managed to calm the bad taste of having been eliminated from the Libertadores Cup andn the round of 16.

“After this weekend’s games, Fortaleza, Atletico Nacional and Once Caldas They occupy the first three positions in the Colombian league with 13 points each; while Santa Fe and Equity They are fighting for fourth and fifth place with 12,” said the EFE agency.

And he added: “The match in which America beat Envigado 4-0 on July 25 was already played on this day, while the Independiente Santa Fe matches were postponed.-Pereira Sports and Atletico Nacional-Cali Sports for the U-20 Women’s World Cup, which begins on August 31.”