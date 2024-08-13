The Superintendency of Companies released the performance and financial report of Colombian professional football clubs for the period 2023.
According to the criteria of
35 clubs are included in the study, according to the reports they have submitted until May 2024. 5 of them are in the process of reorganization, Santa Fe, Cucuta, Real Cartagena, Once Caldas and America.
In the ranking of income from club activities, the best performing team is Millionaires, with $99.6 billion. Second is Nacional, with $964.6 billion.
The most significant source of income is ticket sales and season tickets, with 31.5 percent. This is 198.2 billion pesos, 55.5 billion more than a year earlier.
Colombian football TV rights are another area that generates significant revenue, with 143.7 million. Advertising and sponsorships also generate 145.4 million. In category B, TV rights are the main source of revenue, with $47.0 million.
The Superintendency of Companies concludes that Colombian football clubs generally have a positive balance, with increases in the main areas. In addition, the clubs managed to double their tax contribution.
Ranking
1. Millionaires: $99.6 billion.
2. National: $964.6 billion.
3. Medellin: $74.3 billion.
4. America: $50.0 billion.
5: Junior: $49.4 billion.
6. Pereira: $38.2 billion.
7. Santa Fe: $35.9 billion.
8. Tolima: $30.7 billion.
9. Cali: $24.2 billion.
10: Equity: 18.5 billion.
Ranking of transfer income
1. Envigado: $ 46.1
2. National: $35.5
3. Cortuluá: $ 30.8
4. Millionaires: $28.6
5. Medellin: $ 15.4
6. Eagles: $13.9
7. Santa Fe: $ 12.0
8. America: $9.8
9. Bogotá FC: $ 7.3
10. Quindio: $ 5.5
2023 Earnings Ranking
Millionaires: $33,798
Envigado; $ 16,239
National: $ 15,336
Women’s League
In the Women’s League for the 2023 period, the club with the best reported income was América de Cali, with $2.364 million. Nacional is second with $2.330 million.
In the women’s league, the sector that generated the most income was sponsorship, with 42.8%, followed by box office receipts, 20.7%, and participation in events, 19.7%.
SPORTS
More sports news
#Millonarios #leads #ranking #teams #income #study #Superintendency #Companies
Leave a Reply