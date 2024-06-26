The followers of Millionaires They have news regarding the ticket office for the second semester. The blue team presented its own ticket book Millionaire Tickets.

According to the criteria of

In an official statement the club explained that in this way it marks “a significant step in the experience of our fans and the optimization of the ticket purchasing process.”

He added that “this initiative represents a great corporate step, since it takes control of the operation of the ticket office.”

The club explained that “through our Millonarios Tickets ticket box you can purchase tickets for the team’s official matches, as well as manage the purchase or refill of season tickets.”

Finally, he reported that “for the ticket reception process and stadium entry system, the Quentro app will be used again, a Smart Ticket system that works as a digital wallet in which you will be able to receive and transfer your tickets. You can download the application for free on Android or iOS.

In addition, he noted: “Our platform will offer an easy-to-use interface, secure payment options, real-time ticket availability and instructions for the different processes.”

Fans can visit www.entradasmillonarios.com to learn more about this new platform.

This Thursday the sale of season tickets begins

From elsewhere, Starting this Thursday, June 27, Millonarios begins the sale of season tickets, in which a great boost is expected due to the recent hiring of Radamel Falcao Garcíafor the second semester.

Falcao García, new signing of Millonarios Photo:FCF – TIME Share

In addition to Falcao, the Bogotá club hopes to finalize the connection of other players. According to journalist Guillermo Arango, Orsomarso and Millonarios have an agreement for Juan José Ramírez.

According to the communicator’s information, the ‘Ambassador’ beat no less than five teams in the bid to hire the star of the second division of Colombian Professional Soccer, who shone this semester with five goals and eight assists in 25 games playing as a creative midfielder.

Other players who are practically ready to arrive at Millonarios are Jovani Welch and Daniel Mantilla.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL