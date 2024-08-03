toDamel Falcao Garcia suffered an injury that could keep him out of Millonarios’ upcoming matches. The ‘Tiger’ did not come out for the second half in the game that Alberto Gamero’s team won 1-0 against Deportes Tolima.

According to the criteria of

Near the end of the first half, Falcao crashed to the ground near the middle of the pitch at the El Campín stadium after being pushed by defender Anderson Angulo. The action went unnoticed at the time.

However, the ‘Tiger’ did not come out to play in the second half and in his place, coach Gamero brought Leonardo Castro onto the field. Falcao, in a later shot of the Win+ Fútbol broadcast, was seen with a bandage on his right hand.

Falcao’s medical report

Radamel Falcao Garcia Photo:Nestor Gomez. THE TIME Share

This Saturday night Millonarios issued an official statement regarding the injury suffered by Tigre.

“Millonarios FC reports that Radamel Falcao García, in the match this Friday against Deportes Tolima, suffered a fracture of the second metacarpal in his right hand,” the statement said.

“After diagnostic X-rays were taken, the patient was immobilized, so no surgical intervention was required,” he added.

Finally, Millonarios says: “His disability will be determined based on his progress. GO, TIGER!”

SPORTS

More sports news