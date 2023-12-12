Millionaires could not finish the second half of the year as expected, he was eliminated from the semi-final home runs of the 2023-II League and lost the final of the Colombia Cup against Atlético Nacional, in Medellín.

It may be of interest to you: James Rodríguez reveals himself and gives curious answers: 'I don't like watching football'; video

The busy schedule it had throughout the year took its toll on the ambassador team, in which they played more than 60 games between League, Cup and the Copa Libertadores playoff.

Photo: Néstor Gómez – EL TIEMPO

In addition, the short staff and the tiredness of the players cut short the coach's plans. Alberto Gamero that was seeking the two-time Cup championship and retaining the League title that it won in the middle of the year.

We tell you: Bomb signing: Giovanny Urshela will play with Caimanes de Barranquilla

For this reason, Millonarios is looking for reinforcements to complete the squad in 2024, the year in which they will play the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. The club is combing the market to find a goalkeeper, two full-backs and an attacking player.

In recent days, there has been speculation about the possible departure of the side Elvis Perlaza and the goalkeeper Juan Moreno, Both of their contracts are expiring and their renewals are not entirely secure at the club.

Medellín defeats Millonarios 2-0 in a game valid for the fourth date of the final home runs of the BetPlay Colombian soccer league, today, November 30 at the Itagui stadium. Photo: Jaiver Nieto Álvarez /ETCE

According to the information provided by several Colombian journalists, the one chosen to replace Juanito Moreno is the experienced goalkeeper Diego Novoa, who had a long time in Bogotá defending the colors of Equidad Seguros.

Read here: The gift that Victoria Beckham gave to Antonella Rocuzzo, Messi's wife

The goalkeeper is a free agent after ending his contract with the Cali America Now at 34 years old he could sign for another big club in the Colombian Professional Soccer.

According to Guillermo Arango, Millonarios would have already presented a formal offer to Diego Novoa, a one-year contract to be Álvaro Montero's substitute in goal.

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO