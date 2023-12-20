On December 20, 2001, Millionaires shouted champion of the Merconorte Cup, the first international title in the history of the Embajador club, which defeated in the final Emelec from Ecuador.

It may be of interest to you: Millionaire offer makes the National Team figure doubt: European club seeks his signing

The albiazul team, which tied the first leg (2-2) in the stadium Nemesio Camacho El Campinwon the trophy after defeating the Ecuadorians 1-3 in the penalty shootout in Guayaquil.

It is 22 years since the consecration of Millionaires 🇨🇴 in the Merconorte Cup. 3-1 victory on penalties against Emelec, after equaling 2-2 on aggregate (round-trip matches were played). It was the club's last international title so far. pic.twitter.com/7WUhHrWT6b — VarskySports (@VarskySports) December 20, 2023

With players like Álex Fernández, Jaír Ramírez, Rafael Dudamel, Marcio Cruz and Carlos Castro, those directed at that time by Luis Augusto 'Chiqui' García They raised the only Conmebol trophy they have in their showcases.

That team overcame the group stage with some drawbacks: on the first date they lost against Chivas de Guadalajara (3-0) as a visitor, but they won in El Campín against Italchacao of Venezuela: they were beaten 5-0 on a stellar night of Wilson Cano, who scored a hat trick. Álex Orrego and Mario Cruz They scored the two remaining goals.

We tell you: Is Sao Paulo signing the replacement for James Rodríguez? He presented a star for Libertadores

Against him MLS Metrostars won 2-1 with two goals from Cano, in Bogotá. After almost two months of inactivity in the tournament, they once again beat Italchacao (0-3) in Venezuela.

#A day like today

12/20/2001

Merconorte Cup

End of return

Capwell Stadium

Club Sport Emelec 1 (Otelino Tenorio (+)

Millionaires 1 (Juan C. Jaramillo)

Millonarios champion in the penalty shootout, both games ended tied 1-1

Image, Estadio Magazine, El Universo Newspaper pic.twitter.com/snaJMTbro8 — alfredo mera giler (@amerazul) December 20, 2023

On his trip to USA, On the fourth date, they beat Metrostars by the slightest difference with a goal in the last minute by Johan Viáfara.

The feat of reaching the semifinals of the Conmebol tournament was completed when Chivas decided to withdraw from the competition and the game that closed the zone was considered won by Millonarios en el desktop.

Also: Luis Díaz loses ground in Liverpool and is no longer the most valuable: this is his price

For the 'semi', Millonarios had to face the Necaxa of Mexico, that came from eliminating América de Cali. The first leg was a 3-2 victory for the Aztecs, Carlos Gutiérrez's double could not prevent the visitor from falling.

But in the second leg, the club had to fight back and overcome the 0-2 deficit. In the end it was a 3-2 victory to take the decision to the penalty shootout, in which they won 3-1 thanks to a save by Dudamel.

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO