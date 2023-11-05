Millionaires knows that 2024 will be full of challenges: the local tournament and the Libertadores Cupso he is already looking at players for next season.

The first thing he has done, according to the first indications, is to look at what is in his backyard rival, in Santa Fe.

Will it be true?

Millonarios would be looking to sign the top figure of Independiente Santa Fe, Hugo Rodallega.



It runs after the cardinal team was eliminated from all competitions and has no planned participation in South American competitions.

There is nothing official, but Millonarios would be carrying out a survey to sign the 38-year-old forward who was recently the cardinal team’s top scorer. This happens after the Albiazul team tried to sign him in 2017 and 2021.

🚨Ⓜ️ Millonarios polled Hugo Rodallega again (as in 2017 and 2021). For now, it’s just a question. The player has a contract until December 2024 with Independiente Santa Fe. Info next to @PSierraR. pic.twitter.com/c0WIFuT3GG — Julián Capera (@JulianCaperaB) November 4, 2023

Rodallega has played 38 games with Santa Fe, in which he has scored 15 goals and provided one assist in what was a bad year for the cardinal team, which failed to qualify for the two home runs in the 2023 BetPlay Dimayor League.

Despite this, the forward still has a contract until December 2024, but he does not frown upon the possibility of leaving the team, given the lion’s poor performance in domestic tournaments and in the Copa Sudamericana.

