Millionaires this Wednesday he raised his second Super League in his history after beating Junior from Barranquilla. The 'ambassador' team, with a 2-0 lead in the second leg, was crowned in Bogotá, after losing 1-0 last week at the Metropolitan stadium.

In this duel played in Bogotá, the authors of the goals were Santiago Giordana and Leonardo Castro, who were key in the scheme of Alberto Gamero throughout the game and caused the greatest dangerous plays for the albiazules.

Santiago Giordana celebrates with Millonarios.

Well, in addition to receiving the trophy, the Bogotá team will receive an important financial prize for becoming champion. The important loot will be delivered by the Dimayor.

The governing body of Colombian Professional Football recently confirmed that the winner of the tournament will win a prize of 630 million pesos. In addition, the loser also wins a large sum of money, which is 325 million pesos.

Photo: Néstor Gómez – EL TIEMPO

It is worth noting that, after this final, both clubs will focus on their path in the League which continues with the dispute on date 2. There, Junior will be measured at Boyacá Chicó in Tunja while Millionaires will face Bucaramanga also as a visitor.

