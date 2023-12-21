Millionaires moves after finishing his participation in League 2023-II and both the directives and the technician Alberto Gamero They want to seal their signings before the end of the year, all thinking about the Copa Libertadores.

One of the players who has been making noise and quite strongly is the Argentine striker Santiago Giordanawho comes from playing in the Royal Garcilaso of Peru. Everything indicates that he will be the new forward of the blue team.

America vs. Millionaires

According to the information leaked this Thursday, the 28-year-old Argentine forward beat his compatriot Facundo Suárez to arrive in Bogotá and would have already signed a contract with the Embajador club, all subject to passing medical exams in the coming days.

Giordana has the approval of the technician Alberto Gamero and will arrive at the capital team as a free agent.

According to information from journalist Pipe Sierra, the gunner He will be linked to the club until December 2026 and will keep 50 percent of its sports rights, the other 50% was acquired by Millonarios.

Millionaires vs. National. On the left, coach Alberto Gamero. Photo: Efe and Néstor Gómez. TIME

Who is Santiago Giordana?

Santiago Giordana He is a 28-year-old Argentine, born in Córdoba, in May 1995.

Giordana's youth career began with the Belgrano in 2015, three years after joining the club's youth system.

He signed his first professional contract on March 5 and made his debut in a match against Temperley.

Despite having many interested teams, Santiago Giordana has already signed with Millonarios de Colombia, ruling out his return to Ecuadorian soccer in 2024 pic.twitter.com/spT6QQFHem — Nicolás Acuña (@nicolasjhon) December 21, 2023

There his story began, which has taken him to Argentine teams such as Guillermo Brown, Villa Dálmine, Temperley, Alvarado, Chacarita. In Ecuador, he played for Mushuc Runa, and in 2023 he arrived at Garcilaso.

His scoring record has been mainly abroad, since in Ecuador scored 19 goals in 52 games. In Peru he scored 22 goals in 32 games, which was his best moment and he was the top scorer in the Peruvian tournament in the Apertura, with 13 goals.

It is because of those goals that Millonarios set its sights on the Argentine, but he is not the only one, two Ecuadorian clubs have been after the player, including Universidad Católica.

SPORTS

