Colombian authorities continue searching for the footballer’s father Luis Diaz, who was kidnapped on Saturday night. The chain of messages of support for the Liverpool player grows minute by minute.

From his colleagues at Colombia national team, from Liverpool and athletes in general have joined in the messages of solidarity with the player in these difficult times.

Colombian soccer clubs have expressed many messages of support on social networks and have demanded that Lucho’s father be returned safe and sound.

Over the weekend there was no football in Colombian stadiums due to the elections, but this Monday football returned with the match between America and Millionaires.



It was the opportunity for the blue team players to pay tribute to Luis.

In the hymns the goalkeeper Alvaro Montero He displayed an albiazul shirt with the number 7, which is the same one that identifies the Liverpool player, and the legend “Fuerza Lucho.” América also put out a banner in the second half that said: “We are with you, Lucho.”

Colombian football is standing up, demanding that Luis’s father returns to freedom soon.

SPORTS

