Millonarios, who had lost a good part of their chances on Thursday in Itagüí against Medellín, just collapsed this Sunday at Pascual Guerrero. The 1-0 defeat against América sentenced their elimination and sent the ‘Powerful’ to the grand final of the 2023-II League.

Millonarios took the field with all the pressure on them, after the historic 0-5 between Medellín and Nacional. I had to win or draw to reach the last date alive, although always depending on what the DIM could do.

From the outset, bad luck once again took its toll on Millonarios. Sander Navarro, who returned to replace Elvis Perlaza, barely lasted 14 minutes on the court. A muscle injury took him out. Coach Alberto Gamero had to recompose by sending Stiven Vega to play on the wing and covering the gap in the middle with Daniel Giraldo.

America played hand in hand, thinking about a worthy farewell to its fans and washing its face after four consecutive defeats in the home run. And the match was blow by blow, with arrivals from both sides in the first half, but with more danger from the red side.

Goalkeeper Álvaro Montero had work, Edwin Velasco hit a ball against the post and the one who seemed to be fighting for qualification was the local team, although Millos also had a shot hit the post, by Leonardo Castro, and a very clear option by Daniel Ruiz that was saved by the goalkeeper Jorge Soto.

The detour of Vanegas that ended the semester for Millonarios

The night came to Millos 4 minutes into the second half: Esneyder Mena made Adrián Ramos run and the experienced forward took the shot. Luck was not on the blue side: Óscar Vanegas, who has made Andrés Llinás miss a lot, deflected the ball and dislocated Montero.



The goal was very bad for Millonarios, who shortly after 1-0 lost a very clear goal after a gross error by the defense, between goalkeeper Soto and Luis Paz. The ball was left to Leonardo Castro, who wanted to finish with a half turn and sent it to the horizontal, but from the top side.

Millonarios no longer had the fluid game of the first half, its legs couldn’t work and neither did its head. And although the entry of Beckham Castro and Luis Paredes for Juan Carlos Pereira and Daniel Cataño gave them a little more enthusiasm, the game was going uphill.

Gamero took a gamble in the last minutes. He took out Mackalister Silva and brought in another forward, Fernando Uribe. But if in the first half he had finished a lot, in the second he never hit the goal.

The match against Nacional, on Wednesday in El Campín, will be just to meet the schedule. Millonarios paid dearly for their effort, their lack of goals and their specific errors.

Jose Orlando Ascencio

Sports Deputy Editor

@josasc

More Sports news