It was a tough game, with a demanding opponent. Millonarios resolved it well, with a disputed goal, but with the peace of mind that they found the game that they had lost against Alianza and, above all, against Tolima.

It was a 1-0 that allows them, for now, to make a big jump in the table: they went from 11th place to third, with eight points, waiting for what happens in the rest of the fifth round of the 2024 League. YO.

América proposed a match to complicate Millonarios. Knowing that Gamero's team is lethal if they give him space and give him their back, he played very close to goalkeeper Joel Graterol. They breathed on Daniel Ruiz very closely wherever he fell.

It was not an all-out defense, as other rivals have done lately in Bogotá. He also had offensive intentions and men to do damage, like Edwin Cardona, Cristian Barrios or Rodrigo Holgado, who does not touch her much but who is clearly useful for getting together with his teammates.

Millonarios bet on the formula of the two forwards, Santiago Giordana and Leonardo Castro, and, from the outset, Ruiz started on one side and Jhon Largacha on the other. But as the minutes passed, Ruiz ran towards the center and the Argentine attacker went to the left. And there, locals began to find how to get there.

Photo: Néstor Gómez – EL TIEMPO

There were two clear options. One, in a corner kick from Largacha: Juan Pablo Vargas found freedom to finish with a header. He had strength but not location and the ball fell into Graterol's hands.



The other was from Daniel Ruiz, with a shot from outside the area that the Venezuelan goalkeeper managed to swipe before the ball hit the post. In the other goal, Montero had little work, but he was almost surprised when he went wrong to cut out a cross.

MIllonarios' goal, a matter of discussion: offside?

América became a little emboldened and began to attack in the second half: Holgado demanded of Montero as soon as the game started. But Millos, who refreshed the attack with the entry of Beckham Castro for Largacha, finally got the goal.

As it did? With the formula of the aerial game. Already, minutes before the 1-0, an incredible one was lost, in a corner kick at the near post: Leo Castro headed, the ball hit the post and on the rebound, it surprised Llinás, who came in to finish and finished sending her outside.

The second, with the same protagonists, did end inside: center from Delvin Alfonzo and double header, Llinás's to assist and Leo Castro's to finish, at 13 minutes into the second half, in a goal that raised the scoreboard with suspense due to the VAR review: the TV replay and the lines that they drew do not clarify the doubt.

Photo: Néstor Gómez – EL TIEMPO

América, with 1-0 down, had to take a big risk: as soon as judge Jorge Duarte gave the VAR OK, coach César Farías brought in Harold Rivera and Andrés Sarmiento for Quiñones and Barrios.

Millonarios lost the ball, when he had, now, to handle it. And more so, when Ruiz left beaten and Stiven Vega entered. And America hasn't created much danger either, not even when Farías made three more changes looking for alternatives.

Millonarios began to take care of the 1-0 and, first, brought in another defender, Arias for Giordana, and then, ended up playing practically with the reserves, with the entry of Juan Carvajal and Neiser Villarreal.

