Millonarios returned to play at home at El Campín after 54 days, but, as had been happening since before the ‘exile’ due to the U-20 Women’s World Cup, they were once again left in debt, now against Jaguares, one of the candidates for relegation, who did little or nothing up front and who knew how to defend themselves in the back to get a 0-0 draw that, in truth, does not do them much good thinking about staying up.

The draw does not help Millonarios either, who had the option of sticking to the top of the table and who will now have to continue rowing in the middle of the table, with 15 points and still with a pending match against América in Cali, in this very chaotic Liga calendar.

Millonarios’ game was the same as in many of their recent matches: a team that starts off happily, that creates chances, but that has two options: either they score a goal and stop, or they don’t score and become desperate. This time the latter happened, after a couple of attempts.

One of them, disputed by the stands, ended with the ball inside Geovanni Banguera’s goal, but before that, Jhon Córdoba, the finisher after a long pass from Juan Pablo Vargas, managed to hit the goalkeeper. The strange thing is that the centre-back, Héctor Rivera, called it offside. There wasn’t one.

Another injury in a long list at Millonarios: Daniel Cataño

Millonarios’ blackout also coincided with a new injury, one more in a long list of physical problems that should make the club’s physical trainers and doctors think about how they are doing things.

In this Millonarios, unknown even in the uniform (they debuted black clothes with gold stripes), the game did not appear and people were already starting to get upset. Gamero did too, and made three changes in one fell swoop, with 25 minutes remaining: Juan José Ramírez, Kevin Palacios and Neiser Villarreal came on for Córdoba, Félix Charrupí and Daniel Ruiz.

The three youngsters gave Millos some breathing room and, now, there were chances. The clearest, a ball that fell to Leo Castro on the edge of the area, but he resolved it with a shot at Banguera’s body. He didn’t have much space to do anything else.

In the end, in the midst of desperation, Gamero brought on Santiago Giordana in place of Danovis Banguero and went all out. Jaguares, who had never attacked before, remembered more than an hour after the start of the game when Juan David Rodríguez tried his hand for the first time. No wonder he has only scored two goals in the entire semester…

Millonarios was left in debt to a crowd that, once again, filled the stadium, but that, once again, left worried about the lack of clarity and ideas of their team, which lost a great opportunity to find peace in the table.

