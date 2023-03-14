Atlético Mineiro and Millionaires They will meet this Wednesday at Belo Horizonte for a ticket to the group stage of the Libertadores Cupin a match in which only victory is worth it, after the 1-1 first leg for the third preliminary phase of the tournament.

It will be a life or death duel at the Mineirao stadium between two of the most traditional clubs on the continent. Only one will be in the draw for the group stage of the Libertadores, in addition to ensuring a good amount of income. “The party of the semester”.

The dangers

This is how the Mineiro football director has baptized it, Rodrigo Caetano. Brazilians and Colombians are bound to win. In the event of a tie, the tie will be decided from the penalty spot.

A premature goodbye is something unthinkable for the ‘Galo’, who has been betting very heavily for years to win his second Libertadores, with Hulk as the main star of the squad, reinforced this year with players with experience in Europe, such as Paulinho and Pedronho.



He was very close in 2021, when he lost in the semifinals against the champion, Palmeiras, who also eliminated him in the quarterfinals in 2022.

Millionaires comes from equalizing 1-1 Atlético Mineiro in the Copa Libertadores.

After an irregular season, the albinegro team was forced to play two previous rounds to once again rub shoulders with the best in South America.

First he got off the carabobo Venezuelan and now has as its last stumbling block the

millionaires Bogota. Although the team led by the Argentine coach Edward Coudet is not going through its prime.

to correct

left some doubts the campin last week and fell surprisingly, 1-0, against Athletic Club in the first leg of the semifinals of the Mineiro Championshipa regional tournament between the most powerful teams in the state of Minas Gerais.

For this Wednesday, Coudet will recover his compatriot Matias Zaracho, who missed the last games after having to travel to Argentina due to the death of his brother-in-law in a traffic accident.

Millionaires has also bet a good part of his season chips in this tie. Once the doubts of the start of the course were overcome, the blues prevailed over the Catholic University of Ecuador in phase two of the Libertadores.

Aware of the importance of commitment at Mineirao, the coach Alberto Gamero reserved its headlines last Saturday in the league duel at home against National Athletic, which ended in a goalless draw.

Millionaires vs. Atletico Mineiro Photo: Cesar Melgarejo – WEATHER

A good result that left them in seventh position in the national championship, with 10 points, but with three games less than the leader, Golden Eagles, who is 15. However, Mineirao will not be one of the cornerstones of his defense, the center-back Andres Llinas, due to a sprained knee.

The match will begin at 9:30 p.m. local time on Wednesday (00:30 GMT on Thursday) and will be refereed by the Argentine referee Fernando Rapallini. In the VAR will be his compatriot Mauro Vigliano.

EFE