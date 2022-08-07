millionaires It took him a while to find the way, but later he had no mercy with him. Deportivo Cali, whom he thrashed 4-2 this Saturday at El Campín to stay in first place in the League and hunt down Deportes Tolima in reclassification.

Millonarios lived 35 minutes of a game situation that he had already suffered in the first rounds of the championship at home, against Pasto and Bucaramanga: a team that closed the spaces well, that left him to control the ball but that did not give him ways to approach the arch of Humberto Acevedo.

Thus, the game was flat, with few emotions and with a ball that circulated around the area without taking a sigh of hope out of the game.

Juan Carlos Pereira led the way in the first half

But in the 37th minute, Millonarios finally found a crack. And there was a ball from Daniel Ruiz, directed at Luis Carlos Ruiz. The striker touched in one and left Juan Carlos Pereira ready to make a luxury and score the 1-0, touching the ball over goalkeeper Humberto Acevedo, who was coming out to bail.

Before the end of the first half, and after an interruption due to a dog entering the field, Millonarios scored the second goal and the final blow for the match: Carlos Andrés Gómez started from the left, hooked and touched the center for Pereira , who took a left-footed shot at ground level that slipped down to Acevedo.

Juan Carlos Pereira celebrates in Naruto style after scoring the 1-0. Photo: Nestor Gomez – TIME

Millonarios justified the difference in the second half, when Mayer Candelo, the Cali coach, in search of discount, took out a recovery midfielder, Yimmy Congo, for the entry of an unknown Teófilo Gutiérrez, who justified, in 45 minutes, by what was in the bank

The road to the win in the second half

It only took five minutes for Juan Carlos Pereira celebrated the first hat-trick of his career: Elvis Perlaza sent a pumped ball into the area, Luis Carlos Ruiz lowered it, but he was uncomfortable, so he touched back for a new entry from the midfielder.

The VAR gave Cali the opportunity to get the discount, in a play that later advanced to the other area and ended in a save from Acevedo to Mackalister Silva. But before that, there was a handball by Roberto Rosales in the area, which cost him the expulsion for a double yellow card. Harold Santiago Mosquera scored the discount after 15 minutes.

Despite the expulsion, it was never noticed that Millonarios had one less player. He recomposed the defense with the entry of Édgar Guerra as a winger, sacrificing Silva.

Juan Carlos Pereira, in one of his celebrations Photo: Nestor Gomez – TIME

Millos scored the fourth and was able to make two or three more. The 4-1 was scored by the Costa Rican Juan Pablo Vargas, in a corner kick charged by Daniel Ruiz. Cali’s mark was poor and the Tico put in the toe of his left shoe to widen the lead. And then, Acevedo covered two hand in hand to Gómez and Diego Herazo.

Alberto Gamero had the luxury of making his debut Samuel Asprilla, a highly promoted winger from the lower divisions, and giving Ríchard Celis minutes.

Cali showed a little love of his own to get the discount in the 90th minute, on a ball that Angelo Rodríguez stole from Andrés Llinás in the area and passed to Daniel Luna, who defined after Montero came out. But in the long run, 4-2 was the logical difference between the leader and the last in the League.

Jose Orlando Ascencio

Sports Sub-Editor

@josasc