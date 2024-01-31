Millionaires It was not forceful. He tried, he tried, he arrived, he searched, but he could not defeat Alianza in Bogotá on the third date of the League, it was just a 1-1 draw that left the blues with long faces.

Millonarios had a traumatic start, as if to presage a nightmare in El Campín. At 6 minutes of play the captain Mackalister Silva He felt a little pain in his right leg, back, he grabbed it, he complained, he couldn't continue, he asked for a change. He left the field amid the uncertainty and anguish of the fans. He replaced it Santiago Giordana, so that he could play alongside Leo Castro, as they have already done.

The problems continued: Pedro Francoa former blue, made a bomb that almost surprised goalkeeper Montero, who had to fly and stretch as long as he is to deflect the ball.

At Millonarios they couldn't believe that Alianza arrived in El Campín with that impetus, with that decision. But the worst was not yet over.

At 15 minutes into the game the stadium fell into a silence of fear. Only the scream of the Alianza players who were singing the goal on the field could be heard. It was a pass into the void, Andres Renteria He gained speed, the defense chased him without success, the attacker reached Montero's grounds and crossed him the ball, which went into the net, 0-1.

Alberto Gamero He was furious, he couldn't believe they scored that goal, with his defense so played and exposed. The team then tried to regain composure, not to become desperate. He grabbed the ball and began his hard work for the tie. Leo Castro had it, with a great turnaround that narrowly missed a goal. Then Castro made a big attack on Giordana and the Argentine almost celebrated, the goalkeeper avoided it.

There was one more, confirming that this pair of forwards understand each other and get to know each other better. Giordana proposed the wall, Leo understood her and in the end the shot went up.

The first half ended with disappointment in Millonarios. Without Mackalister, with the score against and without finding efficiency at the top.

In the second half the panorama began to change. Alianza, who was taking refuge on his land, had no intention of risking his loot, but Millonarios found the formula. Was Jhon Largachaat 55, the one who found the ball floating in the area, without an owner, as if it were looking for him, who did not let it escape and took a great shot to beat the Alianza goalkeeper, Carlos Mosquera.

Gamero breathed. The fans breathed. Largacha celebrated with the excitement of a young man who becomes a hero. But the task was not finished.

The panorama changed for Alianza, especially because the player lost due to expulsion Efraín Navarro.



Millonarios advanced lines, was determined to look for the winning goal, Giordana was in that search, with several good shots. The goal seemed close, that it was approaching, it was sensed in the stands and on the field.

But not. It didn't arrive. Millonarios, with that extra man, could not show his superiority, he lacked the finishing touch, the definition. Time ran out and Alianza celebrated its half loot. Millonarios regretted a tie that is still bitter.

