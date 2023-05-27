Saturday, May 27, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Millonarios, forced to beat Chicó to take distance in group B

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 27, 2023
in Sports
0
Millonarios, forced to beat Chicó to take distance in group B


close

Millionaires vs. Penarol

Millionaires Celebration

Photo:

Nestor Gomez – WEATHER

Millionaires Celebration

They face each other this Saturday at El Campín.

Millionaires will have a key game this Saturday in their idea of ​​qualifying for the final of the League. He faces Chicó in El Campín (8:15 pm Win +), on date 2 of home run B, in which everyone has a point. The blue team comes from achieving a vital point visiting Medellín, so their mission is to revalidate that tie with the home victory, against a rival that has just drawn 1-1 with América.

See also  Alberto Gamero goes for everything: "Being a champion with Millonarios is my biggest dream"

(You may be interested in: Video: Millionaires shows what happened in the dressing room while the game was resumed)

The blue team has coped with its notorious absences and the coach Alberto Gamero He has found solutions in the midst of adversity.

Millos, stand your ground

Without Daniel Cataño, a major loss due to injury, he managed to draw at Atanasio and defeat Peñarol 3-1 with authority in the Copa Sudamericana. Millionaires shows that all players are willing to contribute and deliver their best level to achieve the objectives.

For this match, the midfielder returns to the call Larry Vasquez. Cataño, Jader Valencia, Luis Carlos Ruiz and Juan Carlos Pereira are still absent.

Downpour in Millionaires vs. Penarol.

Photo:

Nestor Gomez / EL TIEMPO

In recent games, Gamero has maneuvered with the lineup and the chosen ones have not disappointed. Luis Paredes scored against the Uruguayan side in the Copa Sudamericana, and Beckham David Castro was not far behind and scored against DIM.

Young blood, once again, supports the work of the experienced. “We have been fortunate that those who have entered have responded, not only Paredes, but also Beckham. Those who have entered have responded and that makes us very happy”, said Gamero. The match will be refereed by Jhon Hinestroza.

See also  millionaires vs. Cortuluá, live: follow all the action of the 2022-I League

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Millonarios #forced #beat #Chicó #distance #group

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Sports programming for this Saturday, May 27, 2023

Sports programming for this Saturday, May 27, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result