Millonarios, forced to beat Chicó to take distance in group B

Millionaires will have a key game this Saturday in their idea of ​​qualifying for the final of the League. He faces Chicó in El Campín (8:15 pm Win +), on date 2 of home run B, in which everyone has a point. The blue team comes from achieving a vital point visiting Medellín, so their mission is to revalidate that tie with the home victory, against a rival that has just drawn 1-1 with América.

(You may be interested in: Video: Millionaires shows what happened in the dressing room while the game was resumed)

The blue team has coped with its notorious absences and the coach Alberto Gamero He has found solutions in the midst of adversity.

Millos, stand your ground

Without Daniel Cataño, a major loss due to injury, he managed to draw at Atanasio and defeat Peñarol 3-1 with authority in the Copa Sudamericana. Millionaires shows that all players are willing to contribute and deliver their best level to achieve the objectives.

For this match, the midfielder returns to the call Larry Vasquez. Cataño, Jader Valencia, Luis Carlos Ruiz and Juan Carlos Pereira are still absent.

Downpour in Millionaires vs. Penarol. Photo: Nestor Gomez / EL TIEMPO

In recent games, Gamero has maneuvered with the lineup and the chosen ones have not disappointed. Luis Paredes scored against the Uruguayan side in the Copa Sudamericana, and Beckham David Castro was not far behind and scored against DIM.



Young blood, once again, supports the work of the experienced. “We have been fortunate that those who have entered have responded, not only Paredes, but also Beckham. Those who have entered have responded and that makes us very happy”, said Gamero. The match will be refereed by Jhon Hinestroza.

SPORTS

More sports news