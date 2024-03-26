Millonaries FC will receive Santa Fe on the early Day 15 of the First Category A of Colombian soccer.
The millionaire team has seven consecutive games without knowing the victory, while, the Santa Fe They have eight games in a row without knowing defeat.
In this way, we leave you with the most important information about this commitment in the Colombian championship.
ViX, RCN, Nuestra Tele (United States), RCN, Nuestra Tele, Win Sports+, Win Sports Online (Colombia) and Fanatiz Mexico, ViX, RCN, Nuestra Tele (Mexico).
Goalie: D. Novoa.
Defenses: D. Alfonzo, A. Llinás, J. Arias and J. Hernández.
Media: J. Pereira and S. Vega; E. Rodríguez, D. Silva, D. Cataño.
Forward: S. Giordana.
Millionaires record seven games without winning and last weekend they drew 1-1 against Deportivo Cali.
Goalie: J. Espitia.
Defenses: J. Meléndez, M. Ortiz, F. Agüero, J. Millán and F. Chaverra.
Media: D. Torres, J. Zuluanga and Y. Velásquez.
Forwards: H. Rodallega and A. Rodríguez.
For his part, the Santa Fe Independent They have eight games without losing, in their previous game they tied against Golden Eagles 1-1.
Millionaires 1-3 Santa Fe.
