Millonaries FC and Bocayá Chica FC They will face each other in their second confrontation in the Colombian soccer home run, both are part of Group B and after the first confrontation they are all tied with one point and it will be this Saturday, May 27, when they meet.
millionaires faced at home Medellin and equaled two scores; while, on your own, Bocayá Chico FC tied a goal against him cali america as local.
In this way, in the following note you have all the necessary information to know everything about this commitment.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Channel: no transmission.
streaming: ViX+.
Channel: RCN.
streaming: WinSports+.
More news about Colombian soccer
Millonaries FC: 4 wins.
Boyaca Chico FC: 0 wins.
Tie: 1 draw.
Millonaries FC: EEEV V.
Boyaca Chico FC:EEEE D.
As visitors, the millionaires they drew a draw at home Medellin they tied 2-2, so they shared points and remain even in the Group B standings.
Millionaires Lineup: Montero; Pertaza, Llinás, Vargas, Arias; Giraldo, Vega; Paredes, Silva, Castro and L. Castro.
Banking: Bertel, Guerra, Uribe, Moreno, Torres, Moreno and K. Moreno.
In the first duel of the home run from home, the boyacá equalized 1-1 against the cali americaso they distributed units.
Lineup Boyaca Chico FC: Caicedo; Alfonzo, Mosquera, Plazas, Banguero; Tamara, Lozano, Londono; Balanta, Colon and Cruz.
Banking: Aspirilla, Peña, Nike, Del Castillo, Perea, Soto and Aleo.
The track record is largely dominated by millionairesto this adding that the meeting will be at their house, since it seems evident that the balance is quite tilted on the side of the millionairesTherefore, this time we are going with the victory at the home of the locals.
Millionaires 2-1 Boyaca Chico FC
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#Millonarios #Boyacá #Chico #watch #live #start #time #team #news #forecast
Leave a Reply