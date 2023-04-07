Millonarios is one of the biggest teams in the country and for many fans it is considered one of the best. However, not all people who love this soccer team know the history of its shield and its colors. Here we will tell you everything you need to know about them.

In its beginnings, in 1938, the team was called Club Municipal de Deportes and at that time the shield of the city of Bogotá was adopted, which was a rampant eagle and the official colors were black and white.

But this changed when the Deportivo Los Millonarios club was founded in 1939 and the colors were changed to blue and white, which were inspired by the Argentine team Tigre, which was a fan of Fernando Paternóster, the coach at that time.

Likewise, the shield was changed, which was very similar to the one we have today. Well, it has always had the following elements: Bull skin or chasuble silhouette, a sliced ​​partition, which is blue at the top with intertwined white rings and white at the bottom with a letter ‘M’, of Millionaires.

shield evolution

1938 – 1939

This shield had the shape and the official colors of the city of Bogotá, which at that time were black and white, as well as the official emblem, the rampant eagle. This remained in force until 1940, when they separated from the municipality.

Names of the team before its legal constitution.

– Bogota Youth

– Municipal sports club

– Municipal La Salle

– Municipal Sports

– Municipal Independent Sports

1939 – 1946

Not being linked to the municipality, the club creates its own logo, which is very similar to the current one. Only that in the lower right part it had the initials ‘CM’, in reference to the name Club Municipal.

1946 – 1999

In 1946 the Club Deportivo Los Millonarios was born, thanks to a nickname that the club had at the time. At this time blue is adopted as the official color and later white. For its part, the shield did not have many changes, since only the ‘CM’ was modified by the ‘M’.

Over the years, the shield has only had a few insignificant variants, sometimes adding the stars they have earned throughout the team’s history.

2000 – 2011

In 2000, some slight changes were made, since the size of the rings and the ‘M’ were increased, in addition a golden border was placed around the shield. This modification only lasted two years and in 2003 it was changed again with smaller symbols and only had the official colors.

In 2007, the shield had a change again and a white container was added, and a border of this color was also used on competition clothing. In 2009, the white border was replaced by a blue one and this would be the last shield of Club Deportivo Los Millonarios.

2011 – Present

In 2011 the team was reborn with the name Millonarios Fútbol Club, This brings a change in the appearance of the official shield, since now it had four colors: blue, white, gold and black. However, the shape, symbols and distribution colors were maintained, but two borders were added, one black and one gold.

In 2015, the gold border was changed to a dark blue one and in 2015, the black border was eliminated, leaving only the blue one, which has been maintained until today.

