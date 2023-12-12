Millonarios closed a good 2023, in which they won a League title again and reached the final of the Colombia Cup. In the second semester, he also reached semi-final home runs, but was left out of the final one date before finishing that phase.

The squad went on vacation, except for the players who are with the Colombian National Team in the United States: goalkeeper Álvaro Montero, central defender Andrés Llinás and the creatives Mackalister Silva, Daniel Cataño and Daniel Ruiz, who will go to rest after the friendly match this Saturday against Mexico.

In 2024, Millonarios will return to the group stage of the Copa Libertadores and will play the Super League against the winner of the second semester final between Junior and Medellín. And for this reason, the team will debut clothing that promises to be revolutionary.

This would be the new Millonarios uniform

The portal Claro Sports revealed details of what could be the new shirt, which, of course, will be blue, but in a darker tone than the one they used in the successful 2023. It is worth remembering that the tone of the main clothing has changed a lot in recent years, from a very light one in 2017, remembering the 60s and 70s, to a very dark and deep one in the late 90s and early 2000s.

The gold color would once again take center stage in the new blue uniform. It already did so in 2011, when the stripes of the clothing supplier, Adidas, and the shield changed from white to that tone. Even the second kit had gold as its main color.

Millionaires 2011 T-shirt

According to that version, the gold would not be as intense as the one used in 2011 and 2012 (a shirt that was never officially released because the shipment was stolen), but it would stand out much more on the uniform due to the contrast with the darker blue. The three stripes would continue on the shoulders and sleeves.

The collar of the shirt would also be gold and would be round again, something that has not happened since 2018, precisely the last time Millonarios played the group stage of the Copa Libertadores.

Millionaires 2018 T-shirt

In addition, the shirt would have a gold border in the same arrangement in which the Colombia team's shirt has red stripes, on the sides and bottom.

The jersey would also have a background texture, like three of the four most recent ones (dots in 2019, solid spots in 2022, and diagonal lines this year). The source who saw the shirt spoke of some kind of hexagons. The shorts will be white and the supplier's stripes will also be gold.

The new 'albiazul' kit, now again with gold details, will be presented in the first days of January and we will have to see if it will be available for the Super League, which will be played on the 20th and 23rd of that month.

