In a grand gesture of welcome and celebration, Millonarios fans are preparing to deploy what they claim is the ‘largest flag in the world’ during the debut of Radamel Falcao García in the El Campín stadium.

The announcement arrives after Falcao’s hiringmarking a historic moment in Colombian professional soccer.

Millionaires, affectionately known as the ‘ambassador’ team, recently celebrated their 78th anniversary with the acquisition of Radamel Falcao García, affectionately nicknamed as their new ‘killer’ in the forward line. This move has generated unprecedented enthusiasm among the fan base, known for their passionate support On and off the field.

The focal point of this fervent welcome is the iconic ‘Anaconda’ flag, displayed for the first time during the 2012-2 championship final, where Millonarios earned his 14th star by defeating Deportivo Independiente Medellín in an exciting penalty shootout. This colossal flag covers impressive 600 meters long and 40 meters wide, testimony of the dedication and creativity of the followers of Millonarios, who created it without any corporate sponsorship.

Jorge Lizcano, widely known as ‘Moneda’ and a prominent figure within the fan group ‘Blue commands’, revealed details about the resurrection of the flag for Falcao’s long-awaited debut. Lizcano, former candidate for the city council in Bogotá, emphasized the importance of the flag not only as a symbol of team pridebut also as a grassroots initiative created by the fans themselves.

“The Anaconda represents our unity and passion,” Lizcano declared in an exclusive interview, as reported Advertising meter.

“Embodies the spirit of Millionaires, crafted stitch by stitch, funded solely by our followers. His return to El Campín is a testament to our long-standing commitment to the club and our welcome to Falcao in the most spectacular way possible.”

While Millonarios prepares for a friendly match against River Plate in Argentina on July 9Falcao García is expected to make his highly anticipated debut with the blue and white t-shirt. The match not only marks a new chapter in the forward’s career, but also serves as a reunion with his football past.

The Millionaires community is ready to display its greatness in the form of the ‘Largest Flag in the World’, not only to celebrate a new star signing, but also to reaffirm their unwavering passion for the colors they proudly defend in every game.

