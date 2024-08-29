The story of Javier Acosta has moved Colombia, the young Millonarios fan will undergo euthanasia this Friday after several years of fighting a battery and cancer.

After hearing the news and learning that he was in the San Ingnacio hospital in Bogotá, a group of Millonarios fans gathered on the night of August 28 to sing and support the fight of ‘Javi’, as he is known by his friends.

The fans of the ambassador team were recorded by a neighbor in the area, in which you can hear: “Javi, dear Javi, the legacy must continue.”

Javier Acosta, Millonarios fan who will undergo euthanasia Photo:Social networks Share

In another video, a woman says: “They’re going to make me cry.” Fans with flags and flashlights on their cell phones can be seen shouting ‘Javi’ and chanting inaudible songs.

In addition to this, On August 29th, a tribute to Javier Acosta will be held in the Santa Rosa neighborhood of Bogotáwhere the Millonarios fan who will undergo euthanasia this Friday lives.

At this point in the city, friends and people who want to pay tribute to ‘Javi’ will gather; white and blue candles are requested to inaugurate a mural in memory of this Bogota native. The meeting will take place at 8 pm on Thursday, August 29.

It should be noted that, Javier Acosta will undergo euthanasia this Friday, August 30th at around noon and his funeral will be held this weekend.

