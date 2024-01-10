National Athletic progresses in the search for its goalkeeper to face the 2024 season, in which it will play the League and Copa Libertadores, after the departure of Kevin Mier to football Mexico and his big bet was the Venezuelan Wuilker Faríñez.

It may be of interest to you: Is Arturo Vidal leaving América de Cali? Reason that would complicate his arrival in Colombia

Press versions from Medellín claimed that the 'purslane' club reached an agreement with the Venezuelan goalkeeper Wuilker Faríñez, who is without a team after leaving Lens in France as a free agent.

Wuilker Faríñez saves a ball.

From National They stated that the Venezuelan goalkeeper would arrive as a free agent this week and would sign a contract after submitting the relevant medical examinations. However, there are complications in his arrival and the signing could fall through.

The rumors that settled in Medellín are that the 25-year-old goalkeeper was ruled out for Athletic National.

We tell you: PSG seeks to convince Mbappé to stay: 'we have a gentlemen's agreement'

Also, this Wednesday Juan Felipe Cadavidof Snail Radiorevealed that Wuilker Faríñez He is no longer going to be an Atlético Nacional player and is very close to being the new goalkeeper of millionaires, club with which he knew how to be champion.

Turn in the negotiation with Wilker Fariñez… The player does not arrive at Nacional, he arrives at Millonarios — Juan Felipe Cadavid (@JFCadavid) January 10, 2024

The Venezuelan had already been suggested as a possible reinforcement for Millonarios at the end of 2023, after the departure of Juanito Moreno, but the arrival of Diego Novoa closed the window for his return.

The surprise arrival of Farinez to Millionaires it would not cause the goalkeeper to leave Alvaro Montero. According to press reports, the Venezuelan will fight hand in hand for the position with the guajiro and would replace him when he is called up with the Colombia selection.

Nacional rules out the signing of Faríñez

This Wednesday it came out National Athletic to fuel the rumors that put Farinez in Millionaires. The club issued a statement in which it expressed that it will no longer hire the Venezuelan.

Read here: Thierry Henry confesses that he suffered from depression: 'I cried every day'

The player underwent medical examinations this Tuesday, January 9, but the results were not positive.

“The final result shows that the athlete has evolved satisfactorily from his previous injury. However, due to the club's close sporting commitments and although the player has recovered, it is considered that there would not be enough time for him to acquire the competitive rhythm, reason for which National Athletic declines the possibility of carrying out the contract,” said the Antioquia team.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS

More sports news