Friday, August 18, 2023
Millonarios does not shine, but draws with Bucaramanga and advances in the Copa Colombia

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 18, 2023
in Sports
0


Millionaires vs. Bucaramanga

Millionaires – Bucaramanga.

Photo:

MILLIONAIRE FC PRESS OFFICE.

Millionaires – Bucaramanga.

The Bogotá team, current champion of the tournament, goes to the quarterfinals.

Millionaires don’t shine, but they’re still in the Colombia Cup.

Alberto Gameró’s team drew 0-0 this Thursday with Atlético Bucaramanga and certified their passage to the quarterfinals, after the 3-1 win in the first leg at El Campín.

Recommended

