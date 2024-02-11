Millonarios is not intimidated by a rival like Nacional, he is not diminished as a visitor even at the Atanasio Girardot, he is not affected by the noise against him. On the contrary, in those games when the demand, apparently, is greater, that is when he is most motivated, magnified, and shines. It brings out all its blue memory, all its effectiveness. Alberto Gamero's team dances, destroys and annihilates. He arrived in Medellín determined to win and did so 1-0, and left with the three points, so confident.

Playing against Millonarios is playing with fire. It is not known when or how it will burn, but it burns. He needs a moment of freedom to launch himself with all his voracity and convert. It is an effective team. A lethal team.

Atlético Nacional wanted to be the owner of the ball and the actions. He wanted to dominate, attack, create spaces. He wanted to confuse the rival in blue. There were many intentions and few realities. Millionaires, it is known, do not hide, they are not intimidated. With Santiago Giordana launched its first skirmishes. With Daniel Ruiz he insisted.

The green team was timid in its attack, going but without decision. He launched a couple of shots, a header from Ramírez and a shot from Mejía. Everything under control for Millionaires.

Atlético Nacional vs. Millionaires. See also Verdi replies to Okereke. Verona engages Spezia. Cremonese, what regrets Photo: Jaiver Nieto / EL TIEMPO

When Millonarios attacked again, he no longer had any resistance. It was precise. Giordana received Larry's pass to the side, nothing about being stuck in the area, he knows how to get out, move, he is a disguised scorer, who nourishes others. He threw the center, Daniel Ruiz connected, it was his goal, but goalkeeper Rojas avoided it, only he left the ball recast, lost in his own territory, where the most dangerous of all was, the poacher of the goal, Leo Castrowho arrived facing the ball, jumped as if to settle better or find stability and precision, and shot the purslane goal to make it 1-0, in 32 minutes.

Castro celebrated with all the euphoria possible, because for Castro there are no common or simple or normal goals, especially when it is scored against Nacional at home.

And National caught fire. No matter how much they tried to react and get back into the game, they were a harmless, stunned, burned team.

At halftime there had to be a bucket of cold water for each purslane player. They came out to play with more determination, with more clarity. Better. I enter Cepelini as a great weapon. They had 45 minutes left to tie, to win, to save honor.

The tying goal was first lost by Mantilla, who failed against goalkeeper Montero, who became a giant in his goal. Then, Eric Ramirez He had the best chance, but it was a stuck goal cry, which did not come out, because the post prevented it.

Nacional, in that second half, improved in each line, in each pass. He was missing the most important thing, the goal.

The game was burning, Millonarios held on, Nacional pressed, it was the final moments, until a bomb exploded on the field. Fight, brawl, pushing that came and went. The goalkeeper Rojas went crazy, he went to look for a rival to fight, he threw headbutts, he met Álvaro Montero, they looked at each other, challenged each other, pushed each other and were expelled.

National became desperate; Millionaires remained calm. Time was running out and the green illusions were consumed. Millionaires was the fire; National, the ashes.

PABLO ROMERO

SPORTS

@PabloRomeroET

More sports news