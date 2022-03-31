Millionaires never lower their arms, they never stop trying, this Wednesday they waited until the 92nd minuteand only then managed to unbalance the scoreboard through the Venezuelan Richard Celis, in a difficult match against Junior, on date 13 of the League, to win 1-0 and regain the lead.

It was a weak first half. Millionaires wanted to assert their locality, their usual game, that of having possession, that of elaborating with patience, that of touching and touching and looking for the surprise, the lunge, but in those first 45 minutes it was neither effective nor deep. He was wrong a lot.

She timidly approached. His best chance was a short corner kick charge, a cross into the goal by Elvis Perlaza, Mackalister Silva opened his legs to make a screen and surprise goalkeeper Sebastián Viera, but Fuentes appeared opportunely to avoid danger.

Junior didn’t lock himself in. He withstood the initial onslaught of the ambassadors and then felt more comfortable on the pitch at the El Campín stadium. He started out and found spaces to attack. In fact, in that first part he had a couple of good approaches, in speed.

First it was Albornoz who took a shot down, which was well controlled by goalkeeper Álvaro Montero, who returned to the starting lineup after his return from the Colombian National Team. Then, Fuentes had freedom on the right and threw a great cross, in the area the defense of Millonarios collapsed, nobody controlled Arias, who in complete solitude and facing the goal headed out, wasting a great option to open the goal. marker.

Millionaires on the attack

For the second half, when it had stopped raining, Junior brought in his striker Miguel Borja, for Carmelo Valencia. Borja had just arrived from the National Team. But Millonarios was the one who warned first. Sosa found freedom and took a violent shot, with effect, and Viera flew and had the great save of the game, avoiding the fall of his goal and preventing the goal shout in the stands. It was going to be a hit.

The blue team did not let go of the accelerator. He fit in better on the pitch. He created another great option, when Daniel Ruiz threw a filtered pass, great, and Larry Vásquez appreciated in the goal zone, finished off goalkeeper Viera, hand in hand, and the duel was won by the goalkeeper. The blue team was coming Ruiz grew in his game, hit another great pass and Jader Valencia attempted a failed half volley.

He also had scares, because it was not his best defensive game. So much so that in a quick play by Junior, the blue team was badly stopped and Fabián Ángel found an angle for a shot, although he could not get past Montero.

What is surprising is that the Barranquilla team, averaging 65 minutes of play, kept running. And he endured the 90. He almost lost, because Millos missed another very clear one, it was Diego Herazo who received a center from Román and alone, in front of the goal, he threw it into the clouds… But Junior also almost won, because five from the end Borja crashed a shot in the vertical.

There was still more, in this fast-paced match, Millos did not fail. At minute 92 he finally celebrated. He did it on a still ball, Ruiz’s corner kick, nobody rejected, the ball was left to Celis who pushed it for 1-0. Millionaires won and is once again the leader.

SPORTS

more sports news