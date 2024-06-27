The fans of Millionaires is waiting for the arrival of Falcao garciawhich is preparing its arrival in Bogotá to be officially presented by the ambassador team.

According to the criteria of

The blue club gave the League’s big blow in terms of transfers with the announcement of the arrival of Tigre Falcao.

The team is already preparing for what will be their reception and presentation to all the blue fans.

Falcao spoke about his new team Photo:FCF Share

The arrival of Falcao to Colombian football has generated a lot of expectation and the date of sale of season tickets for the second tournament in 2024 was expected by many Millonarios fans.

There is already white smoke: this Thursday the subscriptions will be made available to the public. The club explained the process on its social networks.

Millonarios announced this Wednesday that it will be directly responsible for the sale and distribution of tickets for the team’s matches, through the ventasmillonarios.com platform.

The date for the presentation of Falcao in Millonarios

Falcao García and Millionaires Photo:@MillosFCOficial Share

This Thursday, prior to the sale of the season tickets, the tentative date of Falcao García’s presentation in Bogotá was announced.

“The tentative date for the presentation of Falcao García is July 15. The idea is to present it before the start of the League”said Carlos García, marketing director of Millonarios, on Caracol Radio.

It must be taken into account that the El Campín stadium has some concerts scheduled in July that prevent the Tiger’s presentation from happening earlier. But the Millonarios schedule is adjusted to carry out this event before the start of the second semester championship.

From now on, it is expected that the stadium will be full to receive Falcao. Likewise, the club will present his other additions.

SPORTS

More sports news