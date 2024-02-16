Bogota witnessed the beginning of the Women's league in Colombia. Millionaires and Deportivo Independiente Medellín They were in charge of opening the curtain on the eighth edition of the tournament, which will be different from the previous ones, it will be played for six months and will have semi-final home runs.

The League started without goals under the intense capital sun, equality (0-0) was imposed in the stadium Nemesio Camacho El Campín, despite attempts to Ana Milé González and Daniela Garavito, who were the most outstanding for the 'albiazul' team.

The first match of the Women's Professional League is played at the El Campín Stadium between Millonarios vs Independiente Medellín. Photo: Néstor Gómez – El Tiempo

It was a physical game, complicated for both teams, who lacked rhythm and competition. Millionaires He tried to give signals and at times gave green shoots in his offensive game, but everything remained in individual attempts.

The team led by DT Angie Vega They did not find the rival goal or the compass of the match. The first half ended with few scoring chances, shots deflected or over the goal was the most dangerous thing in a game in which the goalkeepers were spectators.

The second half was modeled on the first half, both teams were imprecise in front of an audience that supported a team from the stands. female millionaires with few ideas and who was followed closely by the men's team who watched part of the game in a grandstand.

The first match of the Women's Professional League is played at the El Campín Stadium between Millonarios vs Independente Medellín. Photo: Néstor Gómez – El Tiempo

Independiente Medellín took a point on its visit to El Campín, it was a great deal for the Antioquia club that came to Bogotá in its league debut.

Bad taste in the mouth for Millonarios, who strengthened to be champion and lost a key player. Chilean Lesly Olvares retired injured in the second half due to a shoulder problem and medical tests are awaited to determine the length of absence.

“The team's mettle, character and personality must be highlighted to take the initiative. We know that the first games are difficult,” commented the Millonarios coach. Angie Vega in a post-game press conference.

SPORTS