Millionaires He is determined to repeat the Colombia Cup title. They are advancing at a steady pace and this time, with grandeur, they overcame the quarterfinal series against Alianza Petrolera.

The blue team had won the first leg 2-0 in Bogotá and won again as a visitor. Although he suffered and went through problems, in the end he won and won the ticket to the semifinals.

Alianza had its merits, but it lacked definition. He had great chances to score but time and time again he found himself with a giant goalkeeper. Alvaro Montero who was always attentive.

Edwin Torres He was one of the most insistent, on the local team, but he had no luck in front of goal. In the first half Montero also took a great shot at Pablo Bueno.



In the second half Alianza maintained its vocation and starting off had two opportunities to score, one of them in a header from Bueno that made the ball chip and it went over the crossbar.

And since Alianza did not define, the champion was encouraged. First, a very clear penalty from goalkeeper Mosquera against Castro. The attacker himself finished and scored.

Then it was Carvajal who dropped a great ball and finished with class. The play was reviewed in the VAR for possible offside but was finally validated.

At the end of the match Alianza finally found the added goal in a penalty scored by Torres.

Millionaires joins Pereira, Nacional and Cúcuta among the four best in the Cup. This Friday in the draw the crosses will be known.

PABLO ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

More sports news