Millonarios has had to adjust its schedule due to the fact that the El Campín stadium is not available due to the U-20 Women’s World Cup. For this reason, it has already brought forward the game against Atlético Nacional, in order to be able to play it in front of its fans.

The team led by Alberto Gamero has not played since August 2, when they beat Deportes Tolima 1-0 in El Campín, and will only be active again this Sunday, when they visit Águilas Doradas in their new home, the Arturo Cumplido Sierra stadium in Sincelejo (5:30 pm).

Although Dimayor has not yet announced the schedule for the seventh round of the BetPlay League 2024-II, Millonarios confirmed this Tuesday the date of its home match against Patriotas, which will be played at the Bello Horizonte Rey Pelé stadium in Villavicencio.

This is how tickets will be sold for Millonarios vs. Patriotas

The match was scheduled for Sunday, September 1st, starting at 5:30 p.m. That game is not included in the season ticket, so the club announced the way in which the tickets will be distributed.

It is worth remembering that, although Millonarios sold more than 30 thousand season tickets, the Villavicencio stadium can only accommodate 18,500 spectators.

“Subscribers to the regular phase of the 2024-II League will have pre-sale access for this match from Tuesday, August 20 and will be able to purchase their ticket until Sunday, August 25,” Millos announced on its website. Members of Hincha Embajador Dorado will also have this benefit.

“Each season ticket holder will be able to buy the same number of tickets depending on the number of season tickets they have by entering the ID number of the holder of the season tickets purchased; for example: if you have four season tickets in your name, you can buy 4 tickets for the match by entering your ID number,” he added.

Tickets can only be purchased on the website www.entradasmillonarios.com. Not including the service fee, tickets will cost 30 thousand pesos for the north and south, 40 thousand for the east and 50 thousand for the west.

