The wait is over. After several days of uncertainty, Millionaires he was finally able to make official the hiring of his new attacker, the Argentine Santiago Giordana.

Giordana was presented this Thursday as a new player for the blue team, after the papers that were needed to make the transfer official arrived.

He arrives from Deportivo Garcilaso in Peru, a team with which he played more than 2,600 minutes in 30 games and scored 22 goals, thus becoming the top scorer in the Peruvian tournament.

His past teams were Mushuc Runa from Ecuador, where he spent 2 years (2021 and 2022) being his first international experience. There he added more than 2,000 minutes to his sporting career and scored 15 goals.

Prior to that, the Argentine played for 6 teams in his country: Chacarita Juniors, Alvarado, Temperley, Villa Dalminé, Guillermo Brown and Belgrano, the team in which he debuted as a professional.

Thus, the scorer has accumulated 54 goals in his sporting career in 181 games played.

PABLO ROMERO

Sports

