Millionaires He regretted his draw at home on Wednesday against Boyacá Chicó in El Campín, but this Thursday he celebrated his qualification to the semi-final home runs.

The bitterness of the draw at home contrasted with the joy of having guaranteed presence in the next phase of the League.

Millonarios, with their tie in El Campín on matchday 19, reached 30 points. It was not classified, it depended on the match between National and Alliancea, but the purslane victory, 2-0, was enough for the green and blue to qualify.

Now Millonarios has become unattainable for the teams that are currently outside the eight. Although in reality the only one that threatened him was Alianza, which with its defeat was left with 25 points and struggled to qualify.

Millonarios, which has a pending match against América, which will be played on Monday, will be able to face that game with a mixed team, as announced by coach Alberto Gamero.

“We will do tests to see how the group is doing. We have these Cup matches and we want to go to the final. Whatever happens we will take a very alternate group to Cali,” said the coach after the tie against Chicó.

So things are, Águilas, Medellín, América, Nacional, Tolima and Millonarios They are already insured among the eight.

They remain Junior and Cali depending on themselves to classify on the final date. The threat to them is Santa Feif he wins his match this Friday against Huila, and the one on the 20th against Once Caldas.

