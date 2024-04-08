The technician Millionaires, Alberto Gamero, jump thugs to put together a team that seeks classification in the local league and that in the Libertadores Cup look to advance to the second round.

It has not been easy for the Bogotá cast, as they have encountered serious problems in putting together rosters for their two important commitments.

Next Thursday the challenge will beto Bolívar of Bolivia, for the Cup, but injuries continue to undermine a team that suffers more every day because of this.

Alberto Gamero greets Tite, coach of Flamengo, before the game. Photo:César Melgarejo. TIME Share

For that match, Gamero will not be able to count on Jorge Arias, who was injured in the classic against Santa Fe and has not been able to recover.

Millionaires vs. Flamengo at the El Campín stadium. 1-1 during the second half. Photo:César Melgarejo/ El Tiempo @cesarmelgarejoa Share

“The player Jorge Arias has a myotendinous injury to the left rectus femoris. With this, the player continues to advance his recovery process in a normal manner. Your Disability is determined according to evolution. We wish our player a speedy recovery and we look forward to his return to the fields,” warns the Millonarios statement.

But it doesn't stop there. The capital club will have another very key loss, it is its leader Mackalister Silva, Because he has a right gastroleus muscle injury, he is recovering normally and his disability is not defined.

