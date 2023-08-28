Millonarios achieved a key victory against Nacional this Sunday, in a match in which the greens lost an undefeated 15-game match in the League and incidentally, first place in the League, which now belongs to Independiente Medellín.

From the start of the teams onto the field, they wanted to mark that this was a different game from the final, starting with the uniforms. Neither of them used their traditional colors: Millos came out wearing the alternative white shirt and Nacional played in black.

The Millionaires and Nacional game was also different. The green team was not as fearful as on June 24 and the blue team, with the presence of Daniel Ruiz, won many things that it did not have in that final.

Millos put pressure on Nacional and made him make mistakes many times at the start from the bottom. And from a ball that Robert Mejía lost, another who was not in the final, it was 1-0 for the locals, with an overflow and cross from Ruiz and a header from Daniel Cataño, who came by surprise to the position of ‘9 ‘ to convert, just 5 minutes into the game.

The expulsion of Aguirre complicated Nacional

Almost all of Millonarios’ attacks in the first half were on that left wing, in which Bertel and Ruiz played very comfortably. National came little. And unbelievably, in an isolated attacking play, he was left with 10 players.

Juan Felipe Aguirre, the one sent off, complained about a slap from Daniel Giraldo. Then, in a struggle with Larry Vásquez, he ended up headbutting him when the ball was not in play. Bismarks Santiago, the central referee, decided after reviewing the VAR: direct red.

Juan Felipe Aguirre hits Larry Vasquez. Photo: Mauricio Moreno. TIME

The expulsion was when the first half expired, for which the coaches took action in the dressing room: William Amaral, from Nacional, rearranged the defense with the entry of Cristian Castro Devenish and sacrificed a midfielder, Nelson Deossa. And Alberto Gamero brought out Vásquez, who already had a yellow card and continued with a hot atmosphere.

The decision of the blue DT was to put in Jader Valencia, who usually has good games against Nacional. Mackalister Silva, in theory, played alongside Daniel Giraldo, but found a field to play. Daniel Ruiz went from a band to the center. And so, the team connected on both sides and began to find space to do damage.

Millionaires began to sin by lack of definition. It is not for nothing that he had barely scored three goals before this match. Valencia missed a clear by taking a long time to kick, then misjudged a volley and then Álvaro Angulo took a ball off the line.

Then Leonardo Castro stunned Kevin Mier and hit a ball almost from midfield, but it was offside. And later, from a corner kick in favor of Nacional, another clear option for Millos emerged: Édgar Guerra, who had come on for Daniel Ruiz, had half the court in his favor to resolve. He came straight to where Mier was and threw her outside.

Nacional tried to attack and Amaral tried all the strikers he had available. He replaced Dorlan Pabón and Jefferson Duque, who had never been seen before at El Campín, with Eric Ramírez and Tomás Ángel. But other than he pushed Millionaires back a bit, there was no real danger.

Millionaires gets back to the top of the table, after a start with doubts. He will have to work on the last play, which prevented him from winning this Sunday with a much bigger advantage.

Jose Orlando Ascencio

sports deputy editor

@josasc