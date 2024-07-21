Millionaires left some doubts in his debut in the Colombian League, as he was unable to stand out in a complicated 1-1 draw against Independent Medellin at the Atanasio Girardot stadium.

The Bogota team is preparing for what will be its presentation this Sunday against Athletic Bucaramangabut there is one piece of news that might distract attention.

Radamel Falcao García trains before Millonarios' match against Medellín. Photo:Jaiver Nieto Alvarez. EL TIEMPO. @jaiverpress

Daniel Ruiz is of interest in Europe

In the last few hours, press reports indicated that Daniel Ruiz would be in the sights of an important team Croatiawho would move to undertake his signing.

According to information from journalist Mariano Olsen, the Dinamo Zagreb I would be watching the left-hander Millionaires who could make the leap to the Old Continent for the first time in his sporting career.

The European club would first test the feasibility of the signing with the player’s agents and would therefore be speaking with the player’s entourage, who has already had a stint in international football. Last year he played for Santos in Brazil without much success.

Daniel Ruiz celebrates the goal he scored against Millonarios in the final of the Colombian Cup. Photo:@millosfcOficial

“They are looking for a forward at the FPC. Dinamo Zagreb is interested in Daniel Ruiz (22) The current champion of the Croatian League is in talks with the player’s agents, who is also valued by two clubs in Spain,” he said.

Olsen explains that in the offices of Millionaires An official offer has not yet been submitted for the 22-year-old talent.

Daniel Ruiz He is one of Millonarios’ gems and his market value is 2 million euros, according to the specialist portal Transfermarkt.

Daniel Ruiz, player of Millonarios. Photo:Dimayor

Since his first professional appearances in 2021, Daniel Ruiz has played 151 games, scored 17 goals and provided 27 assists.

HAROLD YEPES

